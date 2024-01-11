NETTLETON, Miss. (WJTV) – Prosecutors said a Nettleton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, Clyde Lee Hall, 49, was originally charged with failure to register as a sex offender in the Northern District of Mississippi after absconding from the Dismas Charities Residential Reentry Center while on federal supervised release.

A cyber tip revealed that Hall had been transporting and viewing child pornography on his mobile device following his release from prison. Prosecutors said Hall had more than 180 videos stored in his Google account, many of which portrayed the sexual abuse of victims under the age of 12.

They said Hall’s prior child pornography conviction enhanced the penalties available to the Court.

On Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Hall to 162 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The United States Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.