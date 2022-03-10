CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The documentary, “Never Say Die: The Story of East Side High,” will premiere at Delta State University (DSU) on Thursday, March 24.

The premiere will be held at the Bologna Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of DSU, starting at 6:00 p.m.

“Never Say Die: The Story of East Side High” takes a candid look at the Cleveland community in the heart of the Mississippi Delta when a federal judge ordered Cleveland, Mississippi, to desegregate its schools more than 60 years after Brown v. Board of Education.

Immediately following the film, there will be a panel discussion with former East Side speech instructor Dr. Kishki Hall as the moderator.

The screening event is free and open to the community.