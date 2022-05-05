JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On, Thursday, May 5, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced AmeriCorps, the federal agency for service and volunteering, has awarded $411,390 to the Mississippi Second Congressional District. They funds will support new AmeriCorps VISTA projects.

Genesis and Light Center in Jackson, Mississippi, was awarded $352,620 in AmeriCorps VISTA Investment with a maximum education award value of $166,910.

Our House Inc. in Greenville, Mississippi, was awarded $58,770 in AmeriCorps VISTA Investment with a maximum education award value of $19,485.

While serving, the AmeriCorps VISTA members will tackle local challenges facing the community. These investments will support up to 21 AmeriCorps VISTA members per year.

In addition to the award announced, AmeriCorps will also provide more than $130,000 each year in education scholarships for the AmeriCorps VISTA members supported by this award to help pay for college, vocational training, or pay back student loans.