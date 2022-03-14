BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Margaritaville Resort Biloxi’s new amusement park is expected to get its name and rides soon.

The Sun Herald reported East Biloxi amusement park will be named Paradise Pier Fun Park. The rides are expected to arrive in June. The rides are currently being packaged in Europe.

According to the newspaper, once the rides arrive, neighbors will be invited to watch as they’re assembled. The rides will also have the ability to be taken down and moved if a hurricane were to become a threat.