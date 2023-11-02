STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A new culinary adventure has been launched in Mississippi, which features locally and regionally grown and chef-curated foods from cultivation to presentation.

The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension, the Mississippi Tourism Association, the Mississippi Main Street Association, and the Mississippi Hills Heritage National Area launched the Farm to Fork Foodie Trail.

The project’s mission is to connect people to the community while supporting agriculture. The organization is working with small-scale farmers and producers to invite visitors and residents to savor the diverse and delectable local cuisine, experience local farms, and visit agricultural attractions such as farmer’s markets and corn mazes while embracing the region’s rich culture.

Trail tools can be found online. It offers custom itineraries showcasing an array of culinary experiences, from farm-to-table dining to farmers’ markets and special events as well as a filtered location finder.

Farm to Fork Foodie Trail Features:

Farm-to-Table Eateries: Charming farm-to-table restaurants await, offering seasonally inspired menus featuring ingredients from local and regional producers. Skilled chefs prepare dishes with a creative touch. Locations can be searched by category, location, and name online.

Charming farm-to-table restaurants await, offering seasonally inspired menus featuring ingredients from local and regional producers. Skilled chefs prepare dishes with a creative touch. Locations can be searched by category, location, and name online. Farm-Fresh Delights and Agritourism: Locally-owned, family farms provide hands-on opportunities to harvest fresh produce, allowing visitors to pick their own seasonal fruits and vegetables while learning about sustainable farming practices.

Locally-owned, family farms provide hands-on opportunities to harvest fresh produce, allowing visitors to pick their own seasonal fruits and vegetables while learning about sustainable farming practices. Farmer’s Markets and Shops: Shopping destinations with locally-produced inventory, and farmer’s markets with locally-grown produce provide the opportunity to take the Farm to Foodie Trail home.