JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new standard license plate has been approved for Mississippi.

According to officials, the new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

In November 2022, the governor kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate.

The License Tag Commission, consisting of the governor, commissioner of revenue, state treasurer, and attorney general, accepted submissions in the month of November. They received more than 400 submissions before selecting a winner.

Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office

The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton, of Starkville, Mississippi.