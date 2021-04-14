New garden audio tour, exhibit at Eudora Welty House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced the Eudora Welty House & Garden launched a new outdoor audio tour on Tuesday, April 13, in honor of Welty’s birthday.

“We are excited to offer our visitors an audio tour of the Welty garden,” said Katie Blount, director of MDAH. “To hear Mary Alice Welty White read her aunt’s words about the flowers she and her mother nurtured adds an intimacy to the garden tour, which is closer now to the experience of walking through her house.”

The twenty-minute tour includes music, nature sounds, and narration read by retired Welty Garden curator Susan Haltom. The audio tour is available for listeners online at https://welty.mdah.ms.gov/visit/audiotour.

The new exhibit A Parade of Bloom: Stories From the Welty Garden is now open to visitors at the Eudora Welty House & Garden Visitor Center. The exhibit includes photographs of Welty’s family in the garden, artifacts, garden maps, flower sketches, and journals. The Visitor Center is free and open to the public Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.