JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) appointed a new head of the agency’s Alligator Program.

The Clarion Ledger reported Andrew Arnett moved into the position this month. The position was left vacant after Ricky Flynt left the agency in January 2023.

Flynt had been MDWFP’s Alligator Program Coordinator for 20 years. He transitioned to the Mississippi Department of Finance Administration as the Project Manager Supervisor of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.

Arnett graduated from Mississippi State University (MSU) in 2012 with a degree in Wildlife Science. He recently served as a conservation officer for MDWFP.