JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson named Theresa Love as executive director of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.

Love is a 26-year staff member of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and former acting director of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. She will now oversee all daily operations and events at the museum.

“I am proud to name Theresa Love as executive director of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Gipson. “She has faithfully served the agency for 26 years now, and her experience and proven abilities will help further our vision to educate individuals on Mississippi’s rich agricultural history for generations to come.”

“I am grateful for this valuable opportunity. The museum has an exceptional team, and I strive to nurture the remarkable legacy of this establishment to educate and captivate guests about the rich agricultural history of Mississippi,” said Love.

As her first major event as executive director, Love will oversee the museum’s upcoming 40th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In recognition of its 40 prosperous years of educating the public on Mississippi’s agricultural heritage, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will provide 40 unique experiences across the grounds for visitors during the 40th Birthday Celebration this Saturday, September 9. (Courtesy: MDAC)

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.