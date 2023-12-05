JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colonel Randy Ginn announced his retirement after 36 years of service in Mississippi. His retirement is effective December 31, 2023.

Ginn was named Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) in June of 2020.

“It has been a blessing and an honor to spend my career with this great agency. I have been privileged to work with the finest professional law enforcement officers in this state,” said Ginn. “The opportunities that exist for the men and women of the Mississippi Highway Patrol far exceed anything that could have been imagined when I began. I am confident that Colonel Charles Haynes is the right man to lead this great agency into a bright future.”

Colonel Randy Ginn (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Director Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes was announced as the next Colonel of MHP. Haynes has been serving as MBI Director since May of 2022 and has worked nearly 20 years in law enforcement including with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Haynes will be Colonel effective January 1, 2023.