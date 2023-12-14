JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New leadership has been announced for the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) appointed William “Bill” Cork as Executive Director/Chief Economic Development Officer, PJ Waldrop as Chief Operations Officer, and Steven McDevitt as Chief Investment Officer.

“Mississippi achieved record breaking levels of economic development in recent years, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon,” said Reeves. “We are committed to expanding our economy, driving further growth, raising wages, and bringing in more jobs for the people of Mississippi. This team will be key to accomplishing that mission, and I have the utmost confidence in them.”

Cork has been the MDA Deputy Director and Chief Economic Development Officer since 2020.

“The invitation to lead this amazing group of professionals, as part of Governor Tate Reeves’ leadership team, is truly humbling. I look forward to serving the great state of Mississippi in this new role and building upon the amazing momentum we are achieving together,” said Cork.

Waldrop has served as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs since the office’s creation in 2021. McDevitt has served as the Deputy Commissioner of Finance at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) since 2020.