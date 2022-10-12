HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves and other officials took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new maritime dock and railroad facility at the Port Bienville Industrial Park.

Known as the RESTORE Dock, the $8.8 million project included a 600-foot bulkhead with a 40-foot apron which can accommodate three barges for loading and unloading. A 250-foot crushed stone laydown yard extends from the apron for operations and storage.

The project also included two Port Bienville Shortline Railroad track extensions to serve the dock with rail-to-barge intermodal operations. Access roads were also improved for truck and other vehicle traffic.

“The RESTORE Dock is another valuable addition to Hancock County’s infrastructure,” said Reeves. “It will help strengthen our state’s supply chains and lead to more economic opportunities for Mississippians. I’m grateful for the hard work of all our partners in bringing this important project to completion.”

The project was funded by a $7.4 million RESTORE Act grant in 2017. An additional $510,000 in funding came from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s GOMESA program. HCPHC contributed the remaining $870,000.

The RESTORE Dock is part of a 35-acre parcel on the industrial canal at Port Bienville.