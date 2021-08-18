New members announced for Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the addition of 49 professionals to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).

MTAC was formed in 2016 and now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings. The purpose of the council is to provide feedback to State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright on the initiatives of MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi State Legislature.

“Hearing directly from teachers about their classroom experiences has helped me set priorities and has informed statewide decisions about policy, resources and professional development,” Wright said. “I look forward to meeting our new members and continuing to work collaboratively with all teachers on the council on behalf of Mississippi students.”

Click here to see the new members.