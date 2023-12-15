HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioners with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) recently voted to implement a new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone.

This comes after Harrison County’s first case of CWD was detected on November 29, 2023. The buck was considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and confirmed.

The Daily Leader reported the zone will go into effect on February 16, 2024. All portions of Harrison County west of U.S. 49 and portions of Hancock County east of MS-52, 603 and 43 are in the zone.

Since February 2018, 218 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across 11 counties.

The CWD samples, which are submitted by Mississippi hunters, are tested for the disease at Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Veterinary Research and Diagnostic Lab in Pearl.

CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the last stages of CWD, they often appear completely healthy.

MDWFP officials said the disease is transmitted through deer by their saliva, feces, urine, or contaminated environment.

Hunter participation in efforts to control CWD includes submitting harvested deer for testing, harvesting younger bucks, and discontinuing the use of supplemental feeding and baiting to help keep deer from congregating.

MDWFP allows more deer to be harvested in CWD zones and forbids supplemental feeding in these areas.

The next important step is for hunters to leave the heads of harvested deer at one of the state’s 63 drop-off sites.