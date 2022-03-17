JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi high school seniors who are interested in leadership and state government are encouraged to apply for the Student Ambassador Program.

The program was created in hopes of increasing voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in civics.

The program includes:

A fall summit in Jackson that focuses on the state’s election process

A spring summit in Jackson that focuses on the state’s legislative process

Virtual trainings and educational sessions with Secretary of State representatives and other government officials

Participation as a poll worker on election day

To be considered for the program, students should:

Be a high school senior during the 2022-2023 academic year

Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Have proven satisfactory behavioral conduct

Have a strong interest in state government and service

The application deadline is Sunday, May 15. Submit applications by email to externalaffairs@sos.ms.gov or by mail to the Secretary of State’s Office at 401 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39201 to the attention of the External Affairs Division.