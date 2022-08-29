RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross Barnett Reservoir. The alligator measured 10 feet 2 inches long.

Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator, for MDWFP, said this state record also ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in the state of Florida in 1984. That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10 feet 6.75 inches.

Additionally, the alligator had been previously captured and tagged as “Yellow 410” by the MDWFP in 2009.

“We tagged this alligator on June 11, 2009 as part of a research project. At that time, the alligator also measured exactly 10 feet 2 inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed the record alligator,” said Flynt.

The goal of the research project is to obtain biological measurements and location information in hopes that alligator hunters may one day recapture or harvest previously tagged alligators in order to learn more about alligator movements and growth rates.

Ricky Flynt and hunters pose with harvested alligator in 2022 (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Ricky Flynt with captured alligator in 2009 (Courtesy: MDWFP)

Since 2007, more than 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opened in Mississippi Friday, August 26, at noon will close at noon on Monday, September 5.