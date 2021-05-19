New Trade Mart to host Mississippi’s largest-ever outdoor show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The show will be hosted by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks (MDWFP) and presented by Southern AgCredit.

A concert featuring three musical acts will take place on Saturday, August 7, in conjunction with the new Ag and Outdoor Expo.

“We are thrilled to bring a brand-new show in a new venue to Mississippi,” said Don Brazil, CEO of The Foundation. “This show will highlight the incredible hunting, fishing, agricultural and outdoor spirit of our great state. The Foundation is proud to be a part of this show and look forward to the great time we will have together in August!”

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), the outdoor show will feature large displays of everything for fishing, hunting, agriculture and outdoor recreation, a Big Buck contest, and activities for the entire family including Fetch & Fish High Flying Dogs and Ax Women Loggers of Maine.

“After almost 18 months of COVID-19 and staying home, we know people will be thrilled at the opportunity to get out and celebrate the Mississippi outdoors,” said Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce. “Agriculture and the great outdoors go hand in hand, and this provides a great opportunity to bring those enthusiasts together at one event. We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries and Parks Foundation and look forward to hosting the largest agriculture and outdoor show in the state.”