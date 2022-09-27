NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Conehatta man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Kenneth John, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, sexually abused a 12-year-old female child.

In May 2022, a bill of information charged John with abusive sexual contact of a minor under the age of 12. He pled guilty to the charge.

After John is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.