Nine arrested in Operation Blue Rain in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office partnered with the Hernando Police Department for a week-long effort known as Operation Blue Rain. Investigators used online, undercover, and traditional investigative actions to locate individuals attempting to lure children to meet for sex or asking them to produce child pornography.

The operation was coordinated by the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General and the Hernando Police Department with the assistance of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

The following were arrested and charged as part of Operation Blue Rain: