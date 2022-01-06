Nine-year-old killed in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police are investigating after a nine-year-old child was shot and killed on Wednesday, January 5.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Police said the child was shot while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue. According to investigators, they received reports of shots fired in the area of Everglade Avenue before the child was shot.

Police said the child was in a vehicle known to be associated with the individual targeted near Everglade Avenue.

If you have information, contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.