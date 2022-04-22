YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students who did not pass Mississippi’s third grade reading assessment test can receive an eye exam at no cost.

The Yazoo Herald reported the exams will be offered between May 1 and July 31, 2022. Students who are covered by private insurance may have applicable copays for the exam. Students may also receive eyeglasses if necessary.

The Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) and the Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF) are partnering to make the exams possible.

According to the newspaper, when making an appointment with a participating optometrist, parents should request the third grade eye appointment. The letter stating a child did not pass the assessment should be brought to the appointment. Click here to find a participating optometrist or call (601)-572-0845.