BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – According to police, a lifeguard was not on duty at the Margaritaville resort in Biloxi on Sunday when a two-year-old Louisiana boy drowned in the swimming pool.

The Sun Herald reported Biloxi police initially reported there was a lifeguard on duty. However, pool attendants were present during the incident. Capt. Milton Houseman said the attendants are CPR certified.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the boy before he was taken to a local hospital. He died at the facility.

Houseman said the investigation is ongoing.