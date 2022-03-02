OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – Noble Supply and Logistics will locate its distribution operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $4.41 million corporate investment and will create at least 25 jobs.

Noble Supply and Logistics provides worldwide supply and logistics services to the U.S. military; federal, state and local governments; and commercial clients. The company will occupy 67,000 square feet of a 250,000-square-foot facility in Scannell Logistics Park.

“The facility expands our support to our U.S. military and government customers across the country and also supports shipments heading overseas to customers in Europe and CENTCOM,” said Noble Supply and Logistics CEO Tom Noble.

Noble plans to fill 25 full-time positions by the end of the year.