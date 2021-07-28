JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association announced a new opportunity to help support restaurants in the state.

Starting on Wednesday, July 28, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association encourage you to nominate your favorite Mississippi restaurant’s Best Egg Dish.

Click here and enter your favorite restaurant, hometown, local chef and name of the egg dish on the menu. Leaders said the winning restaurant will receive a 2021 Mississippi Best Egg Dish plaque and a $1,000 advertising campaign,.

At the end of the contest, the restaurant receiving the most votes through this social media campaign will be announced as the winner.