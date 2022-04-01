GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Canopy Children’s Solutions (Canopy) is recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month during April.

Canopy staff will be planting blue pinwheel gardens to promote awareness. Staff said the pinwheels serve as a visual reminder that everyone in a community must come together to end child abuse.

Canopy is Mississippi’s largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Canopy’s South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center (SMCAC) collaborates with multidisciplinary teams to streamline the process of identifying, investigating and prosecuting cases of child abuse.

Canopy is encouraging everyone to do their part in protecting children during April. If you see something, say something.

Mississippi’s 24-hour child abuse hotline can be reached at 1-800-222-8000. The hotline allows any person who suspects a child is being abused to file an anonymous report.