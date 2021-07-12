Nurse practitioner on Mississippi Coast accused of prescription drug fraud

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A nurse practitioner on the Mississippi Coast has been arrested in connection to a prescription drug fraud and theft case.

Following a complaint, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46. At the time of the complaint, she was practicing at Maxem Health Urgent Care in Gulfport and Pascagoula.

According to MBN, Wilbourne was prescribing Ambien to her adult children, mother, father and friends. She would then allegedly pick up the prescriptions for her personal use.

Agents said Wilbourne picked up more than 146 prescriptions of Ambien, each containing 30 dosage units of 10 milligrams, over the past three years.

On July 8, 2021, Wilbourne was arrested. She was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft and was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Her bond was set at $7,500.