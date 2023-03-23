OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – An Ocean Springs man pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy in connection to hoarding personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clarion Ledger reported Kenneth Ritchey made the purchases between January 2020 and April 2020.

Prosecutors said Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals Plus began selling the medical supplies for inflated prices to hospitals and medical facilities.

Ritchey is expected to be sentenced in July 2023. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.