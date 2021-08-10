Ocean Springs physical therapist Beth Edmiston appointed to State Board of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elizabeth Edmiston, of Ocean Springs, has been appointed by Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to complete the six-year term of Ed Langton on the Mississippi State Board of Health.

Langton resigned from the Board earlier this year. Edmiston’s term ends June 30, 2023.

“I have been in the healthcare field for over 22 years as a physical therapist,” Edmiston said. “I knew as a young girl I wanted to work as an advocate and a practitioner to assist people in reaching their highest potential in terms of pain-free movement.”

She continued, “I am honored to serve on the Board of Health so I can be at the center of helping our state achieve the best it can in terms of the well-being of our citizens. I have a passion for health and wellness and believe as a Board member I can contribute to our state’s policymaking to ensure public health protection.”

Edmiston is also a Pilates rehab instructor and an active member of numerous community groups in Ocean Springs including the PTO, High School Football Booster club, First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs Athletic Foundation, and a volleyball and basketball coach for the Parks and Leisure Department.