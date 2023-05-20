OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge has permanently closed an Ocean Springs restaurant that was the scene of a mass shooting on May 5, 2023.

The Sun Herald reported the judge ruled that the continued operation of The Scratch Kitchen presents a danger to the city.

According to court testimony, city witnesses described talking to the owner, Brittany Alexander, on multiple occasions about controlling the size of her crowds. Testimony also indicated that guns were present and marijuana was being smoked at the restaurant the night of the shooting.

Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon, of Pascagoula, was fatally shot on May 5. Six others were wounded.

Alexander said there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

Police later announced that the suspect had been arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.