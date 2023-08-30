SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Southaven Wednesday morning.

According to reports, officers with the SWAT Team were trying to execute an arrest warrant at a home on Clark Avenue.

The subject allegedly pointed a weapon in the direction of the officers. They were shot and killed.

Officers did not receive any serious injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is now investigating the incident. Once complete, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.