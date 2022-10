JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave.

Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings with the local district attorney’s office.