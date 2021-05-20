Officials: Inmate dies days later after being assaulted in Marshall County prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marshall County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate who was allegedly assaulted.

According to the Management & Training Corporation, which operates the prison, Torrie Ellis passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials said three inmates physically assaulted Ellis in one of the facility’s outdoor walkways on May 12. Ellis, 40, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

Ellis was serving a life sentence for capital murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault, all in Coahoma County