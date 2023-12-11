OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 13-year-old and a 23-year-old have been charged in connection to the death of the teen’s mother.

Oktibbeha County deputies said 13-year-old Lydia Flowers was arrested on December 8. She was charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of Lou Ann Jones.

WCBI reported Jones was the mother of Flowers, who is being charged as an adult. During her initial appearance, Flowers’ bond was set at $1,200,000.

Deputies said the second suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel Davis, was arrested on December 7. He was charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

During his initial appearance, Davis’ bond was set at $1,200,000.

Lydia Flowers (Courtesy: Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office)

Nathaniel Davis (Courtesy: Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Flowers and Davis are being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421, the OCSD Investigations Unit at 662-3248484 or your nearest law enforcement agency.