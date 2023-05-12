OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrested a woman after a cat’s body was found wrapped in plastic.

Investigators said deputies responded to a location on Dawg Drive on May 4 for a report of animal cruelty. Neighbors said they had found the cat’s body in the breezeway of the complex.

Deputies took the cat for a necropsy at the Mississippi State University (MSU) of Veterinary Medicine and determined that the animal died from drowning.

According to investigators, Inecia Gabrielle Looby was arrested on one count of aggravated animal cruelty. She was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond.