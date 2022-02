LEARNED, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you looking for a great outing for Mother’s Day weekend?

Leaders with The Old House in Learned will host the 2022 Old House Market & Craft Fair on Saturday, May 7. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy local vendor’s, music, food, and fun, all while strolling around the antique farmhouse property.

There is almost three acres of booth space available for vendors. Potential vendors may call 662-607-7708 to secure a spot.