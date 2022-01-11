Ole Miss announces changes to financial aid program

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi reported recent changes to the financial assistance program, which enables the university to help more deserving students attend college.

The changes to the Ole Miss Opportunity guarantees that eligible Mississippi residents receive financial support to cover the average cost of tuition, housing and meals.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, family income can be as much as $40,000, The university can offer financial aid to a greater number of potential students.

“We actually were given three different Ole Miss Opportunity changes in one fell swoop, which was wonderful,” said Laura Diven-Brown, director of financial aid.

The program will now cover the extra housing cost to students who join the FASTrack program and live in their special Living Learning Community instead of a traditional residence hall.

“This change will significantly improve our ability to retain students. Small income changes should not mean that students can no longer qualify. They were depending on the substantial support that OMO provides, and we want to make sure they have the chance to go all the way to graduation,” Diven-Brown said.

For more information about Ole Miss Opportunity benefits, eligibility and application requirements, visit https://finaid.olemiss.edu/omo, email finaid@olemiss.edu or call 800-891-4596.