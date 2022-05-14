OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The courtyard outside of the University of Mississippi’s (UM) new Patterson School of Accountancy building has been named after a family who donated $1 million toward the building’s construction.

The donors are Sherly and Roland Burns. Roland graduated from the School of Accountancy in 1982, along with their two sons who also graduated from the school in 2014 and 2018.

Sherly and Roland Burns, (Courtesy: University of Mississippi).

UM leaders said growing student enrollment is the reason for the new $70 million accountancy home. The four-story facility will feature 100,000 square feet of tiered auditoriums and classrooms, study areas, conference rooms, administrative and faculty office suites and outdoor balconies and terraces. The Burns Family Courtyard will mark the entrance of the building.