OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An anonymous donor awarded the University of Mississippi with a $100,000 gift to honor a Mississippi civil rights leader.

The gift established the Fannie Lou Hamer Scholarship through the African American studies program in the College of Liberal Arts.

Hamer, a Mississippi Delta native, co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which fought for voting equality and women’s rights.

“She worked so hard for the state of Mississippi and is a folk hero. I hope she continues to be an inspiration to students and that this scholarship can provide the financial support to help them achieve their goals,” said the donor.

The university’s African American studies program focuses on the African American experience in the United States, especially in Mississippi and the South. Students will learn about Black history, culture, politics and society.