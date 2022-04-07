OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Loyal donors united to set unprecedented fundraising records for academics for University of Mississippi’s Giving Day 2022.

This year, 1,491 Ole Miss students, parents, alumni, friends, faculty and staff members contributed 1,854 gifts totaling more than $2.541 million, which is the most ever for Giving Day.

All funds raised are part of Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, which has a goal of securing $1.5 billion to enhance the university for future generations.

This was the third Giving Day hosted by Ole Miss; the first, in 2019, secured almost $550,000. The event planned for spring 2020 was quickly changed to a campaign to help Ole Miss students with challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event brought in $2.48 million.

“We are excited and grateful that the Ole Miss family came together and supported our university. We extend our sincere thanks to all those who responded, once more illustrating the amazing passion and commitment alumni and friends gave back to this place that they love,” said Maura Langhart, director of annual giving in the Office of University Development.

For more information on ways to support the university, go to https://give.olemiss.edu.