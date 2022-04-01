OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Giving Day 2022 at the University of Mississippi will be held April 5-6, 2022. The event will bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to support academic programs through an online, social media-driven campaign.

“Giving Day presents an energetic, fun opportunity for everyone to match their passions with more than 25 compelling projects for students and academic programs,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “I’m especially excited how this year’s Giving Day will bolster the university’s historic $1.5 billion Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss.

The third Ole Miss Giving Day will launch at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday (April 5) and last one day, eight hours and 48 minutes, in honor of the university’s founding year of 1848. The campaign goals include attracting gifts of all sizes for participating schools, colleges and programs, and encouraging even more people to become engaged in exciting developments at the university.

Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor for development, said she believes Giving Day illustrates the power of the Ole Miss family when it works together to provide more opportunities for students – particularly now that a capital campaign is underway.

“Alumni and friends play a critical role during the campaign and will make an impact on our university today and far into the future,” she said. “Private support allows us to offer exceptional educational opportunities and pursue innovative teaching and research.

Throughout the online event, different challenges and offerings will be in place from donors hoping to inspire others to give back. All challenge gifts will be posted on the Ole Miss Giving Day website, appealing to those who want to see their gift multiplied in value. These fuel the energy and momentum of Giving Day.

Supporters can visit http://www.umfoundation.com/GivingDay to make a tax-deductible gift to Ole Miss.