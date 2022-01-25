OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi ranked 9th in the country for public university online Master of Business (MBA) programs.

United States News and World Report tied Ole Miss with the University of Maryland at College Park and the University of Massachusetts at Amhurst for the 9th spot. Ole Miss ranked 12th for in overall.

The University of Florida is the only other Southeastern Conference school that ranked higher, reaching the 3rd spot. The rankings included a total of 361 schools nationwide.

The rankings were determined by factors like student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, student excellence and student services and technologies.

“We have focused on the best online experience possible that mirrors our on-campus program, while allowing students to keep their jobs while earning their degree,” said School of Business Administration Dean Ken Cyree.