OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor.

According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. He later died due to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” university officials said in a statement on social media.

Officials said they cannot share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.