OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) raised $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal for the school’s 2022 fundraising campaign, Now & Forever: The Campaign for Ole Miss.

The $1.2 billion in funds raised during fiscal year 2022 proved to be the school’s second-highest campaign year on record. The fiscal year closed on June 30.

UM officials said the Now & Forever campaign highlights areas of concentration that will define Ole Miss today and tomorrow. Those include building leaders, empowering academic excellence, fueling research and innovation, creating economic opportunities and enhancing facilities for champions.

“Students are the reason we exist, of course, but having this campaign enables us to concentrate on elevating student success, expanding preparation for successful careers and making it possible for more students to earn their degrees on time. We will extend our expertise in student retention, now above the national norm at 88.2% for freshmen to sophomores, to all years that students are here,” said Charlotte Parks, Vice Chancellor of Development.

