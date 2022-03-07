OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – In Fall 2013, Zach McClendon had just completed his first semester as a Master of Business Administration student at the University of Mississippi (UM) when he was killed during a robbery at his home.

In 2016, the university’s MBA board of directors worked with the UM Foundation to establish the Zach McClendon Memorial Assistantship Endowment to honor his memory.

Since then, six recipients have completed the assistantship program to pursue their dream occupations.

The Zach McClendon Memorial Assistantship Endowment gives its recipients an opportunity to create relationships while gaining valuable experiences alongside the board.

“All candidates bring a different dimension. We’ve always looked for somebody special that can bring a unique experience and perspective to the program that exemplifies the spirit of Zach,” said Charles Vianey, past president of the MBA Alumni Board and another key participant in establishing the memorial.

The Zach McClendon Memorial Assistantship Endowment is open to support from organizations and individuals. Gifts can be made by sending a check, with the fund’s name noted on the memo line, to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS, or by giving online at https://umfoundation.com/McClendon.