Ole Miss to enhance education with new $1.5B campaign

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi launched a $1.5 billion “Now and Ever” campaign to enhance educational opportunities for future students.

The university has already secured $1 billion in private support and plans to reach the goal of $1.5 billion by June 30, 2025.

The funds will be used for student scholarships, faculty research, campus facilities and athletics. Leaders said the campaign will also improve student retention programs and undergraduate research opportunities, allow for recruitment of endowed professors and faculty and create means for students across disciplines to solve real-life problems.

“Gifts to this campaign will help us keep doing what we do best – offering education, experiences and opportunities so that our students can pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential in order to build legacies of fulfilling lives and successful careers,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Find more information about the “Now and Ever” campaign here.