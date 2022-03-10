OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi will host Mississippi Day 2022 on Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held on the Oxford campus. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of hands-on learning activities, exhibitions and demonstrations, and opportunities to engage with the university’s many academic departments.

Members of the public, families, alumni, UM students, faculty and staff, and prospective students and their parents are invited to visit the Oxford campus for a celebration of learning and discovery.