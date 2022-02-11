OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi will host its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on February 19, 2022. The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day but was postponed to due a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Oxford area.

Registration for the Day of Service will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 13, or until all the volunteer slots are filled. Anyone interested can register at the event’s GivePulse page through Sunday.

This year’s event will see volunteers working in the Oxford Community Garden, picking up roadside litter, cleaning up parks, working on the Camp Lake Stephens campus, writing notes to hospice workers, assembling Jumpstart literacy packs and participating in a voter registration drive.

The day of service is open to all members of the Lafayette, Oxford and UM community.