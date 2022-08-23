OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi will mark the 60th anniversary of James Meredith becoming the first African American student to enroll at the university. He enrolled in the university on October 1, 1962.

The university’s commemoration spans more than a year. A series of events, panel discussions, lectures, exhibits and other activities are being planned for the week of September 26, culminating with the anniversary of integration on October 1.

In addition, other activities and events will be held throughout the entire 2022-23 academic year.

“Honoring the anniversary of integration reminds us of our foundational commitment as a community of scholars to educating the next generation of citizens,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “Sixty years later, we continue to be inspired by the courage and persistence displayed by James Meredith in integrating our university and how each of us has the power to effect change for a better community, a better Mississippi and a better world. As an institution of higher education, we recognize and embrace the transformative role that education plays in advocating for and helping all members of our community to thrive.”

Starting this fall, activities and events are slated throughout the entire 2022-23 academic year. Some of the highlights include:

Sept. 12-Oct. 13, 2022: Civil Rights in Oxford Town: The Integration of Education tours

Sept. 26­-30: Week of Service, a childhood literacy project centering the four pillars of courage, opportunity, knowledge and perseverance

Sept. 27: “Meredith and the Media: The Legacy of a Riot,” the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics hosts a panel of journalists to discuss how media coverage of Meredith’s enrollment and the ensuing riot has shaped perceptions of the university

Sept. 28: “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy,” signature event honoring Meredith and his contributions to the university

Sept. 30: “Legacy Celebration,” alumni celebration of African American firsts at UM

Oct. 1: On-field recognition of Meredith during the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football game

Oct. 2: Longest Table, an opportunity to share a meal and connect with others at a table that spans the Circle

Jan. 31, 2023: Open Doors, dinner and conversations with university administrators

Feb. 7, 2023: Black History Month keynote address featuring Dr. Judy Meredith

Feb. 17, 2023: Black Student Union’s 10th Annual Black History Month Gala

Through March 2023: UM Libraries exhibit, “Paving the Path: James Meredith and the Integration of the University of Mississippi”

April 11, 2023: Celebrating Diversity Excellence, end-of-year celebration

Through July 2023: UM Museum exhibit “The Fall of 1962,” collected artifacts and stories of the Ole Miss riot

Speaker Series: A series of interactive dialogues and conversations throughout the academic year

Most events are free and open to the public. To reserve a ticket for the signature event on September 28, contact umbo@olemiss.edu or 662-915-7411.