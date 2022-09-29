MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Olive Branch High School Dance team is hoping to spend Thanksgiving in the Big Apple performing in the big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After winning a national dance competition, the team of eleven got the coveted invite. Their dance coach said ow they just have to raise the money needed to get them there.

“The fee for each girl is $2,500,” said Denise Tyler, “Most girls are halfway to their goal.”

OBHS Dance Team

The OBHS Dance Team performs for fans during the football and basketball seasons. They are also preparing for their first team competition.

Tyler said will also have to learn a brand new dance routine to perform for the national TV audience.

“So they will be sending us the choreography,” Tyler said. “I do know it will be a pom routine. It’s going to be fun to do a pom routine.”

Tyler said this will be a once in a lifetime trip for the dance team. They will spend a week in New York practicing and sightseeing.

“We are all excited,” said Tyler. “Coming from Mississippi and having the opportunity to go to New York and be part of all the beautiful things in New York and see all the sights. The girls are overjoyed.”

Tyler said that is why she is working so hard to make sure all of the dancers can afford the trip.

The OBHS Dance Booster Club has set up a GoFundMe page and several mobile and online accounts to help raise money for the team.

“Just being part of the whole festivities of the Macy’s Day Parade that is huge and then to be on national TV is crazy. It’s mindblowing. We are so excited for the opportunity,” she said.

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on November 24th, 2022.

If you would like to help the team, click right here.