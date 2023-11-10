MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old Mississippi pastor and teacher has been charged with the exploitation of a child, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Kyle Hilleary was arrested on November 7 by DCSD and his bond was set at $250,000. Reports state, he bonded out of jail on the same day.

Kyle Hilleary

Cedar View Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi released a statement on its website saying,

“We will comply with the authorities to the fullest extent, should they choose to question Cedar View Baptist Church. As of this writing, we have not been contacted by any governmental authorities, and we have had no direct contact with Kyle or members of his family. Kyle is suspended from his employment indefinitely until the church can together take further action in accordance with its bylaws.”

(Photo by: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

Hilleary’s LinkedIn page lists him as a Pastor in Residence at the church.

Hilleary was also employed as a teacher at Cross Creek Christian School but has been terminated, according to a statement released by the school.

“As this matter involves the arrest of a staff member, the Administrator and School Board have decided to immediately terminate Mr. Hilleary and not allow him on the campus while the investigation and legal proceedings are pending against him. … At this time, we are not aware of any of the allegations involving any actions while on campus or as a teacher at the school.

“As a ministry, when an allegation is made against an employee, our organization immediately removes that individual from any contact with children pending the outcome of the criminal matter, and we fully cooperate with parents, state officials, and law enforcement. We believe that if children are safe anywhere, they should be safe at Cross Creek.”

This investigation is being handled by the state Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the DCSD and the Olive Branch Police Department.